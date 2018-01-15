Kidnapped Taraba Lawmaker Killed by Abductors

Kidnapoed Taraba State lawmaker has been confirmed killed by his abfuctors.

The State Police Command on Monday confirmed the death of the lawmaker, Hosea Ibi.

The police spokesman in the state, David Misal, said Ibi, who represents Takum 1, at the State Assembly was found dead early Monday.

Ibi was kidnapped on December 30 last year, in Takum when he went home for Christmas celebration.

Eye-witnesses said he was whisked away at gun point by his abductors riding a motor cycle.

PMisal said the body of the murdered lawmaker was found in the afternoon at Kwari, along Takum – Kashimbilla road.

He said: “Yes, it has been confirmed, the body was found this afternoon at Kwari, along Takum -Kashimbilla road.”

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, said he has been devasted by the death. “My heart has been broken,” he said.

Ibi’s colleague, Mark Useni, a former Speaker and member now representing Takum II, described Ibi’s death as shocking.

Useni noted that the people of Takum who were eagerly waiting for his release have been thrown into mourning this afternoon.

“It’s a very sad news to the people of Takum and the entire state,” he said.

The police said: ”It’s very unfortunate while we were working assiduously to track down the kidnappers, we found the dead body along Kashinbila road. Despite this unfortunate development, we will not relent until we fish out the assailants.

”So, we are calling on the general public to please assist with useful information that could assist in tracking them (killers) down,’’ the police spokesman said.

Also confirming, a political ally of the deceased lawmaker and former Commissioner Information, Emmanuel Bello, said it was a shocking news.

”It’s with great shock and despair that I am talking to you now, because of this loss. It’s a great loss not only to people of Takum, but to all Tarabans.

”Those who found the body of Hosea said he might have been killed two days ago. Body going to Yoka now. Our heart is broken tonight and we condole with the family and Tarabans over late Hosea Ibi,” he said.

Family sources said that the kidnappers had earlier opened up negotiations with the late lawmaker’s family members and had asked for a ransom of N100 million.

A family member, who pleaded anonymity, revealed that the abductors warned the family members not to involve the police.

The source also said one of the family members was allowed to speak with late Mr. Ibi to confirm that he was safe.

He said that ”talks were ongoing between the family members and the kidnapers before he was killed.”

“Yes, we were talking with them through telephone. They demanded we should pay a sum of N100m. They assured us that our brother is healthy and we were allowed to speak with him to confirm that he is the one talking, only to hear now that he was killed,” the source said.

