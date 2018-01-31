Kill APC Before APC Kills Nigeria – Former Edo APC Guber Aspirant

A former aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the 2016 governorship election in Edo State, Blessing Agbomhere, has raised the alarm that Nigeria may die under APC, unless Nigerians kill the party.

He raised the alarm Tuesday in Fugar, the adminstrative headquarters of Etsako Central Local Government Area, during the meet-the-people-tour 2018, of the state chapter of the People’s Domocratic Party (PDP).

Agbomhere, who was Deputy Director in Buhari Media Organisation in the run up to 2015 general elections, led his supporters to dump the APC for the PDP at the occasion.

He decried what he described as “the sorry state of the economy, the terrible state of security and the miserable state of the populace.”

Agbomhere,​ who bemoaned what he called the APC promise-and-fail strategy, said “…they promised change, but changed the promise as soon as they were elected. They promised restructuring before elections, but restructured the promise as soon as they were sworn in.”

He declared that APC cannot be trusted and that Nigerians must join PDP, come together as one, adding, “If Nigeria does not kill APC, APC will kill Nigeria.”

Earlier, while welcoming Agbomhere to the PDP, the state Chairman of the party, Chief Dan Orbih, said the APC’s change has changed Nigerians back to the state of nature described by Hobbs as “brutish and short.”

