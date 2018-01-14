Killings by Fulani Herdsmen: There’s Looming Danger – Bishop Oyedepo

Bishop Davud Oyedepo, General Overseer of the Living Faith World Outreach, has bemoaned the orgy of violence as currently perpetrated by the Fulani herdsmen, urging the Federal Government to halt the killing spree to prevent the disintegration of the country.

He gave the warning on Sunday in a message titled “a wake up call to a nation in a state of slumber”.

According to him,insurgency is spreading across the country under the guise of attacks by herdsmen.

Noting of a looming danger unless the herdsmen are brought to book, Bishop Oyedepo said Nigerians, who are victims of the incessant attacks, may be forced to take the law into their hands to protect themselves.

“How many of the so called herdsmen have been arrested since they have been engaging in their murderous acts?

“they must have the backing of some powerful forces encouraging them to do what they are doing,” Oyedepo stated.

He stated further: “Insurgency is spreading across the country under the guise of Fulani herdsmen. Danger is looming.

“For example, how many of these killers have been brought to book since their campaign of carnage, death and destruction began, one may ask?

“A nationwide crisis is in the offing than may be worse than anyone around knows.

“Tell me the morality behind some strangers who are doing their business as cattle rearers overrunning your farm with your labour and graze their cattle on your crop and when you challenge them, they kill you.

“Where are the leaders of thoughts in Nigeria? Where is the government?

“We are sitting on a keg of gun powder. There is volatile reaction coming and God revealed this to me as far back as 1992, clearly written in my diary.

“Nigeria shall not be destroyed. God shall trouble all that trouble the peace and progress of this nation.

“The destiny of our nation has never been under the threat of survival as it is today. People may soon be forced to take the law into their hands. The security apparatus of the country has obviously failed to defend the properties and lives of these poor farmers.

“While we are claiming to be curtailing Boko Haram, we are on the other hand aiding and abetting herdsmen and their murderous acts.

“Nigeria is a nation at war with ourselves. No external aggression from aggressors, no ethnic crisis, no natural disaster, yet we are doing mass burial. What a nation in a state of slumber.

“Hear the voice of God through this prophet, the soul of Nigeria is near the point of death.

“Citizens of these nation are fast becoming endangered species, God have mercy.

“Let me ask these pertinent questions that borders on the conscience of a nation and its leaders.

“Is cattle business government business?

“Should farmers be killed for Fulani herdsmen to live?

“Should all the farmers leave their farms today for fear of Fulani herdsmen?

“As the last time I knew, Nigeria still produces less than 20 percent of what it consumes and ask me what it the contribution of herdsmen to the GDP of this country. What is come to this country through them?

“There is more to this low response of government to addressing this issue which is definitely a time bomb”

