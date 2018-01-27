Kwankwaso Insists on Visiting Kano, Discards Police Advice

Former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has remained defiant about visiting Kano on January 30, insisting that he would visit the state as planned.

This is despite the Police Command’s advice to suspend the visit, due to security reasons.

The State Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Rabiu Yusuf during a press conference on Friday warned Senator Kwankwaso to stay away from the state for now because it may spark off trouble.

Instead, the Police urged Senator Kwankwaso to postpone the proposed visit on the premise that there is apprehension among the general populace, as well as the tendency to hijack the visit by some disgruntled politicians or miscreants to cause mayhem.

The Commissioner warned the Senator that if he decided to ignore the advice, he could face the wrath of the law if violence erupts, as result of the visit.

He said: ”It is the candid view of the Police that such a visit should be shelved by Senator Kwankwaso, until the tension generated by the planned visit subsides and security in the State neutralized.”

However, in a swift response to the police advice, Kwankwaso, said nothing would stop him from visiting Kano to meet his constituents.

Kwankwaso, who spoke through his spokesperson, Hajiya Binta Rabiu Sipikin, said we are coming to visit friends, families and other relations that for a long time we have not seen. We coordinated the visit, with camera drones and other apparatus that will make the visit a hitch-free home coming.

She said, the visit has been carefully planned in order to be peaceful and rancour-free.

Also, the head of his Security team, General, Idris Danbazau has urged supporters to continue their preparation to receive Kwankwaso on January 30, 2018, as planned.

Idris reportedly said the Senator would not yield to the advice given to him by the police to shelve the visit.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

