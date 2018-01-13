Lagos Police Command Dismisses 3 Officers for Reckless Use of Firearms

The police in Lagos have dusclosed that the command has dismissed two Sergeants and a Corporal attached to Amukoko Division, Lagos.

They were said to have been dismissed for reckless use of firearms.

Sergeants Saturday Osaseri (25759), Segun Okun (359075) and Corporal Adekunle Oluwarotimi (496833) were dismissed after an orderly room trial convicted them of breaching the Nigeria Police’ rules of engagement.

It a statement by the Lagos State police spokesman, Chike Oti, said the dismissed officers committed the offence on January 11, 2018, at about 9:30pm at Ifelodun Street, Amukoko.

The officers had responded with live bullets at some youths alleged to have hurled stones, sticks and bottles at them.

He said the actions of officers led to the death of one of the youths, while another was injured.

Oti said: “They were arrested, detained and tried immediately on the orders of the Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi. The guilty verdict was passed on them by the adjudicating officer who considered that the officers did not appreciate the situation critically and ought not to have applied maximum force on the unruly youths.

“The officers would be charged to court next week, while a duplicate copy of the casefile would be sent to the Directorate of Public Prosecution( DPP) for legal advice.

“Sequel to the above occurrence, the Commissioner of Police has directed all Area Commanders and DPOs in the state to warn their men against misapplication of force. He further warned that officers must abide by the Rules of Engagement (ROE) as stipulated in Force Order 237.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

