Breaking News

Liberia’s Unity Party Expels Outgoing President, John-Sirleaf

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, International News, Politics, Recent News

Liberia’s outgoing ruling Unity Party (UP) has expelled President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf for alleged breach of the party’s constitution.
The party conveyed the decision in a statement issued by its Assistant Secretary General for Public Outreach, Mohammed Ali, on Sunday.
Ali said the President was ousted on Saturday evening following several violations of the party’s constitution and other “acts inimical to the existence and reputation of the party”.
Specifically, Johnson-Sirleaf whose 12-year tenure will end on Jan. 22, was accused of breaching rules that require her to support the party’s candidates in elections.
The outgoing President never campaigned for her Vice President, the UP’s presidential candidate, Joseph Boakai, during the last general elections in Liberia.
This fueled speculation of a rift between her and Boakai, who has been Vice President for 12 years.
There were also rumours that she secretly supported the candidacy of the President-elect, George Weah, who ran on the platform of the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change.
Weah defeated Boakai in the delayed presidential run-off election on Dec. 26.

Author: News Editor

5057 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Killings by Fulani Herdsmen: There’s Looming Danger – Bishop Oyedepo
by
APGA Candidate, Umeh Wins Anambra Central Senatorial Rerun Election
by
Sheikh El-zakzaky Speaks with Press: ‘I Feel Better’, He Says

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

January 2018
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Headlines »