Libya Deportee Organises Robbery Gang, Abducts, Robs Corps Member in Benin

A Libya deportee, Destiny Kelly, has been arrested and detained by the Edo State Police command for allegedly abducting and robbing a female Corps member, Joseph Jennifer.

Kelly, 30, was arrested with two of his accomplices, Christopher Agbonugo (23) and another 29-year-old Endurance Aburimeh.

Kelly, who said he was deported from Libya in late February, 2017, said he organised the abduction and robbery on December 2, 2017.

One of the suspects, Christopher, was said to have posed as a cab operator, while the Libya deportee and his partner in crime posed as passengers.

According to one of the suspects, Aburimeh, they picked their victim at Ramat Park, Ikpoba Hill and headed towards the city, Ring Road.

Along Ikpoba Slope, they decended on the harpless victim, beat her and demanded for and collected her cell phones, N4000 cash and her ATM card.

Addressing journalists on her ordeal in the hands of her abductors, the victim, Jennifer said they forced her head down to her lap, beat her mercilessly and collected her phone, N4000 and ATM card.

“One of them went to the bank to collect money from my bank account, but he could not collect money. They became angry and beat and tortured me in the car.

“Even I myself could not withdraw money from the account because the Federal Government just paid money into the account and have not opened it for my use. When they could collect the money, they returnedl, beat and tortured me,” Jennifer narrated.

She later reported the incident at the police for investigation.

Luck however ran against the hoodlums when the police tracked the victim’s ​phone to Christopher who was using the phone, and arrested him.

