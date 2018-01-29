Militias Attack Herders in Nasarawa, Kill 73 Cows

The Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Nasarawa chapter, Muhammed Hussaini, has cried out that a militia group suspected to be from Benue State, on Sunday morning, attacked a community in Nasarawa State, killing 73 cows while making away with many others.

He said that the gunmen attacked the village, Kadarko community in Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa, which is located between Benue and Nasarawa states in the early hours of Sunday, shooting sporadically to scar people away.

Meanwhile, MACBAN has called on all the affected herders to remain calm as government and security operatives were working to ensure that the perpetrators faced the full wrath of the law.

Nasarawa State Police Public Relations Officerr, DPS Idrisu Kennedy, confirmed the attack.

Kennedy said no life was lost but six people went missing and four were later found alive while two Fulani herders are still missing.

He said: “As I am talking to you we are still on our way from the place where the incident happened.”

