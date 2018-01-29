Breaking News

NAF Aircrafts Hit Terrorists, Kill Scores

The Nigerian Air Force, Monday, said its remotely piloted aircraft (RPA),last Sunday, successfully destroyed an artillery gun and some gun trucks belonging to the Boko Haram terrorists in the Sambisa Forest, killing many in the process.
The Director of Public Relations and Information of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya, in a statement, said: “A NAF Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform and the RPA had observed the terrorists withdrawing with the artillery gun and gun trucks after an unsuccessful operation.
”The NAF crews on both the ISR and the armed RPA trailed the withdrawing insurgents to their final destination in Parisu.
“Thereafter, the RPA acquired the artillery gun position and attacked the piece, causing a huge explosion and destroying the equipment.
“The explosion also killed insurgents operating the equipment and those around it while a few others were sighted fleeing from the site of the explosion.“
The successful air strikes are part of the ongoing coordinated air and land operations aimed at ridding the Sambisa Forest of the remnants of the insurgents, the statement said.

