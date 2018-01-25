NDLEA Discovers Warehouse Housing N20m Worth of Suspected Marijuana

The Edo State Command of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has announced the discovery of a warehouse where large quantities of substances suspected to be cannabis sativa are kept before being transported to buyers in different parts of the country.

Wakawa Bubs, the State Commander of NDLEA, who announced the discovery in a statement he issued in Benin, Thursday, said the warehouse is located in a thick forest in Ugbubezi village, Owan West Local Government Area of the state.

Buba put the estimated worth of the cannabis sativa found in the warehouse at over N20m and weighed about 1,996 kg, kept in compressed 94 bags.

He said the discovery which also led to the arrest of two suspects, was made possible through hard work and intelligence report, adding that efforts are on to track other fleeing members of the drug cartel.

He gave the names of the arrested suspects as Augustine Egwutu (45) and Gabriel Orji (38).

“Working on intelligence report, we successfully traced a major cannabis warehouse located at Ugbubezi forest. Two suspects were arrested and are currently undergoing interrogation. The Command has spread its drag net to apprehend other members of the cannabis cartel and other drug traffickers in Edo state,” Buba said.

He reiterated the agency’s preparedness to stem the tide of trafficking and use of illicit drugs in the State.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

