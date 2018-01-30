Nigerian Govt Deports Cameroonian Separatist Leaders

Foremost lawyer and human rights Activist, Femi Falana has said the Nigerian government has deported 12 Cameroonian separatist leaders who were arrested in Abuja earlier this month.

Julius Ayuk Tabe and 11 others were arrested at Nera Hotels, Abuja, on January 6 and were detained at the Defence Intelligence Agency, said Femi Falana who has been providing legal support for them.

The detainees were largely held incommunicado, which included denial of access to their lawyers, doctors and family members.

Falana noted that only the Deputy representative of the office of United Nations Commissioner for Refugees to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Brigitte Mukanga-Eno, was allowed to visit them in detention last week.

Falana said that the Nigerian government was ashamed to announce the deportation, which is being celebrated by Cameroonian authorities as a major victory in their clampdown on Tabe and other leaders of the self-proclaimed Ambasonia state in English-speaking parts of Cameroon.

About 39 other Ambasonian separatist leaders who were detained in Taraba were also reported to have been sent back to Cameroon on Friday by the Nigerian government.

Cameroonian authorities said they have the men and vowed to put them through a thorough trial for their alleged offences.

“The group of 47 terrorists, among them Ayuk Tabe, has for some hours been in the hands of Cameroonian justice, before which they will answer for their crimes,” Cameroonian Communications Minister, Issa Tchiroma Baker, said in a statement reported by Reuters Monday.

Falana condemned the deportation as “contemptuous of the proceedings pending before the Federal High Court.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

