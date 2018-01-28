No Going Back on Anti-corruption War – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has renewed his commitment towards the fight against corruption in Nigeria, saying there was no going back in tackling corruption headlong.

While unveiling the AU’s anti-graft Campaign at the summit of Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the AU, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, President Buhari said he was determined to fight corruption “today, tomorrow and the day after tomorrow.”

He told African leaders at the summit with the theme, “Winning the Fight against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to African Transformation,” that his administration had gone far in its change agenda of which the fight against corruption was an important part.

The President described strong institutions as a necessary condition for winning the fight against corruption, stressing that for the corruption war to be won, African leaders must empower anti-corruption agencies and insulate them from political influence.

He cited a report that revealed that the African continent lost $50bn annually to illicit flow of capital and stated that the manifestation of corruption in Africa was a demonstration of need for strong leadership.

He called on African nations to build synergy between the executive, judiciary and legislature in order to entrench good governance.

Buhari said that Africans, especially leaders, must have a change of mindset by prioritising accountability and transparency in order to succeed in the fight against corruption.

But he also told participants at the summit to be battle ready in the war against corruption as it was not going to be a straight forward task, emphasising that corruption will always fight back.

He, however, admonished African leaders to remain resolute irrespective of the setback they may encounter in the bid to rid their country of corruption.

He recommended, among other things, that an African youth congress against corruption be organised and criminal justice system be strengthened in order to win the anti-graft war.

