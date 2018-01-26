Over 130 Arrested in Connection with Killings in Benue – Police

The police in Benue have said that no fewer than 130 suspects in connection with the recent killings in the state have been arrested.

Among those detained include ones responsible for killings in parts of the state and attacks on residents of Makurdi, the state capital.

Police Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Habila Joshak said: “The number of those arrested is high. The number is not necessarily restricted to a certain category.”

Joshak is assisting Inspector General Ibrahim Idris to co-ordinate police operations to contain the recent mayhem in the state.

He had been contacted to assess the security situation in the state, two weeks after the burial of 73 victims of Fulani herdsmen attacks.

Joshak said: “There were attempts to cause security challenges in the city of Makurdi, around the Wadata area.

“Some houses were attacked and cars vandalized so, those involved were also rounded up. About 130 have been arrested altogether over the disturbances in the city.

“In the areas earlier affected by the violent crisis, some arrests have been made.”

He said relative peace has now returned to the state and more police personnel deployed to keep trouble makers away.

Continuing, the DIG said: “Assessing the performance of security officers or the situation on ground is based largely on the perception of the citizens themselves.

“You may be thinking that you are succeeding or doing something significant in the security template and people may be thinking otherwise.

“On the other hand, you may assume that you have not done so much because of limited time and number of activities while what you have done may be of extremely significant impact to the people.

“However, we have been able to stop some of the nefarious activities that were going on in some local governments, particularly in Guma and Logo as well as Agatu area of Benue state.

“Beyond that, our coming has assisted in coordinating activities by analyzing and assessing threats from one location to another. The IGP is coordinating and making a lot of inputs. He has convened several stakeholders meetings in both Benue and Nassarawa states.”

Joshak said the massive deployment of more personnel has also assisted the police in bringing the situation under control.

