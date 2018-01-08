PDP Sweeps Delta State LG Polls, Wins All Chairmanship Seatss

Despite the controversial that trailed the weekend Delta State local Government chairmanship and councillorshipt elections, the state electoral umpire, Delta State Independent Election Commission (DSIEC), declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of all 22 chairmanship seats, the All Progressives Congress (APC) won only one councillorship seat.

However, one councillorship position was cancelled.

DSIEC declared the lone councillorship position won by the APC as Ward 2, Aniocha North local government area the Minister of State for , Dr. Ibe Kachikwu comes from

The results were announced at the DSIEC headquarters in Asaba, the state capital, Sundsy, by the various local government returning officers, who took turns to make their declaration.

Chairman of the Commission, Chief Mike Ogbodu said fresh election would be held in Ughelli North and Ethiope East on Tuesday January 9, while the result of Ika South was ready but the returning officer was unavailable to announce it as a result of ill health.

He said 57 PDP councillorship candidates were returned unopposed, adding that the PDP won 424 councillorship seats contested for while the APC won one seat in Aniocha North.

Ogbodu said the result of one ward in Isoko North is being withheld as result of court injunction.

Meanwhile,the state police command has said that investigation into circumstances leading to the torching of Delta Independent Electoral Commission in Ughelli North Local Government.

Recall that suspected political thugs set the building ablaze on Saturday over alleged missing result sheets in the area.

The Spokesman of the command, Andrew Aniamaka, said in Warri that the perpetrators would be arrested and prosecuted.

Aniamaka said the incident led to the cancellation of the election in the area.

He said: “Thugs set ablaze the DSIEC office in Ughelli North.

“Investigation is on and I assure you that the perpetrators will be nabbed and brought to book.

“Election could not hold in the local government because of the action.”

