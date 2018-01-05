Police Arrest Five Robbers as Militants Behead Security Operative in Bayelsa

Police on Friday said they arrested a five-man syndicate that specialised in trailing bank customers in some northern states and robbing them of their money.

This is as militants beheaded a security operatives in Bayelsa community, Niger Delta

Abba Kyari, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, who is the Commander of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), confirmed the arrest of the five robbers to newsmen in Lagos.

Kyari said the gang trailed and robbed innocent citizens who withdrew money from banks in Abuja, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina and Zamfara states.

“Following credible intelligence received on some notorious syndicate of criminals terrorising innocent citizens in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Kaduna and neighbouring states, IRT led by Supol Usman Maibindiga, succeeded in arresting all five members.

“The gang specialised in trailing motorists carrying money withdrawn from banks and robbing them. All suspects were arrested in Kaduna State.

“Items recovered from them include master keys, spanners, pliers and several tools used in opening cars and breaking car glasses,” Kyari said.

Meanwhile, militants were said to have beheaded a security operative in Ndoro community in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

A resident of the community, Henshaw Ebi, told newsmen on Friday that the security official was negotiating with a militants’ leader in the area to surrender their arms when the incident occurred.

“The community was thrown into apprehension and people began to flee in droves since Monday when the lifeless body of the ‘security emissary’ was seen in the community without his head.

“The victim cannot be identified because he is in plain cloth.

“The fear is that the military might come after those responsible any moment from now and invade the community.

“The community has been deserted as we speak due to fear of imminent manhunt for the militants behind the dastardly act,” Ebi said.

However, Bayelsa Government in a reaction to the development said on Friday that there was no cause for alarm.

The government called on fleeing members of the community to return home as the situation had been brought under control.

The Commissioner for information, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, said the assurance came in the wake of a meeting between Gov. Seriake Dickson, security chiefs, officials of the military high command, leaders and stakeholders of the community.

The Commissioner said in a statement that the member representing Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Fred Agbedi also attended the meeting.

Iworiso-Markson said it was resolved that the military would move into the community and restore normalcy, while the government would begin a peace process.

He, therefore, called on the people who had fled to return as their safety was now guaranteed.

He said with the presence of the military in the area they could go about their normal businesses. The Commissioner said the situation was now under control following government’s quick intervention, and expressed regret over its occurrence.

He said Gov. Dickson had met “with very senior security chiefs and the military high command, as well as leaders and key stakeholders to decide on the steps to take and it was agreed that the military will move in to provide the needed peace.

“So, we call on all those who have fled the community to return. There is no cause to be scared as government has intervened to ensure that the situation is brought under control,” he said.

