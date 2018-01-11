Breaking News

Police High Command Establishes Marine​ Base in Edo

Nigeria’s Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Idris Ibrahim, has ordered the establishment of Marine Base in the Edo State Command of the Police.
The State Police Commissiner, Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, disclosed this Thursday, while briefing journalists at the State Command headquarters in Benin.
He siad the establishment of the Marine Base “will ensure that our waterways are safe and are no longer used to ferry kidnap victims.
“The Base would be located in one of the communities in the waterways.
“We will not rest on our oars in our fight to reduce crime and criminality from the state,” Kokumo said.
It would be recalled that the waterways in the state have been used to ferry kidnapped victims from Edo State to neighbouring states of Ondo and Delta.

