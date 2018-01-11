Presidency Denies Involvement in Herdsmen Killing

The Presidency has said Fulani herdsmen attacking farmers and their communities is a situation of pure criminality that has nothing to do with President Mohammodu Buhari.

President Buhari has been accused of keeping silent and not intervening in killings allegedly carried out by fulani herdsmen in some states across the country.

The President spokesman, Femi Adesina in a video posted on his Facebook page, said the issue predate the current government and not happening because the President is a Fulani man.

He said: “Something that is disturbing that I have heard about it is linking those developments to the fact that a Fulani man is president and so, he is brooking such kind of evil acts.

“I think that is very unkind. And I will try to back my position with statistics.

“In 2013, particularly, there were nine cases of herdsmen invading communities in Benue state alone and more than 190 people were killed.”

The presidential aide also noted that in 2014, there were about 16 of such tragic developments with more than 231 people killed.

He further explained that there was a change of government in May 2015, but between January and May 2015, there were six attacks which left about 335 people dead.

“Now, the question is, during that period, did we have a Fulani president? This is showing us that the issue of herdsmen attacking settlements, attacking farmers, attacking communities is pure criminality and it is something that government must deal with.

“It is the duty of government to preserve the lives of the citizenry. It is the responsibility of government to maintain law and order and that this government is determined to do.

“Therefore, let nobody say that all this is happening because we have a Fulani president.

“We have had many Fulani presidents in the past and this issue of herders and local communities at loggerheads has predated this government,” he added.

Adesina, therefore, appealed to all citizens to continue to support and cooperate with the Buhari administration as the government was poised to find lasting solutions to the conflicts.

According to him, the government is determined to get to the bottom of it and it will get done.

