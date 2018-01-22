President Buhari Hasn’t Added Any Value to Democracy – Na’Abba

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Umar Gali Na’Abba, has lashed out at President Muhammadu Buhari, saying the President has not added any value to democracy since he assumed office as President of the country.

Na’Abba noted that the Buhari is bereft of physical and intellectual capacity to rule Nigeria, adding “the President has not added value to democracy by an inch”

Na’Abba, who is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said the President has lost touch with the present reality and so does not have what it takes to govern Nigeria.

Na’Abba, who spoke on Sunday against the backdrop of calls on the President to go for a second term, said: “He (President Buhari) hasn’t got the capacity physically and intellectually to govern Nigeria, this is my honest opinion.”

He said the President would not get his support should he seek a second term come 2019.

Na’Abba, who is a member of the Board of Trustees of the APC, said this on the Osasu Show anchored by Osasu Igbinedion.

“There is no way I can support him,” he added.

He said when he met with Buhari to advise him, the President said he should not worry, that everything was going as planned.

Na’Abba added: “I had the opportunity of sitting with the President and tell him that this is what is wrong but he told me that things were wrong before but with his election, everything is right now. That was what he told me and I was very disappointed.”

The ex-speaker said Buhari refused to carry the APC leaders along because he believed that all politicians were evil.

The ex-lawmaker said: “I decided to move back to the APC from the PDP to support him because from his utterances, I believed he wanted to add value to democracy and this is three years into his administration and he doesn’t work with the party, he regards party members as evil, he doesn’t work with anybody, he doesn’t consult with anybody in the party.

“I am a member of the Board of Trustees of the party even though we don’t have it officially. We had a meeting of such a board or whatever you call it in February 2016.

“That meeting was only called again in November 2017 when he decided that he wanted to get re-elected and he needs us. He promised to reconstitute boards. He had earlier refused to do that because he believed politicians were responsible for every evil in this country and he also promised to increase the number of ministers. In a nutshell, the President has not added value to democracy by an inch,” he said

