President Buhari Vows to Deal With Attackers of Benue Communities

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday vowed to deal with those behind the Monday attack on Benue communities, which left 20 people dead and 30 others injured.

He said he had directed relevant security agencies to do everything possible to arrest those behind the killings and wanton destruction of property in Guma and Logo Local Government Areas of the state.

According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President has also ordered the security agencies to avert further attacks.

The President commiserated with the state Governor, Samuel Ortom, over the incidence.

He described as “wicked and callous” attacks on even innocent children.

“The President assured the governor and people of the state that relevant security agencies have been directed to do everything possible to arrest those behind the regrettable incidents and avert further attacks,” the statement read.

Describing the attack as one too many, the President promised that everything would be done to provide security for the people in the rural communities.

He also commiserated with families of the victims and wished the injured speedy healing.

