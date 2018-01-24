Robbers Kill UNIBEN Lecturer

Less than three months after a Professor of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), was killed by armed gang, a lecturer in the Department of Education of the University, Dr. Godwin Omofonwa, was Wednesday morning shot dead by a five-man armed robbery gang.

Edo State Commissioner of Police, Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, disclosed this while briefing journalists at the Command headquarters in Benin, the state capital, Wednesday.

It was gathered that the hoodlums stormed the deceased’s​ residence at Evbuomore community about 1.14 am Wednesday morning and started terrorizing innocent residents.

Kokumo disclosed that following distress call, operatives of the command were immediately deployed to the scene of crime.

“ln the ensuing gun battle, one of the marauders was shot dead; while others escaped.

“Sadly, one Dr. Godwin O. Omofonwa, a lecturer in the Department of Education; University of Benin died as a result of gunshot wounds he received from the robbers.

“The deceased’s three phones and another Nokia phone robbed from one Precious were recovered from the dead robber.

“The Police have been on the trail of this particular group of hoodlums who have been troubling the vicinity,” Kokumo said.

The Commissioner further said the operatives are on trail of other fleeing members of the gang, some of whom according to him, sustained vary degree of injuries.

In a related development, Kokumo disclosed that one Osagie Igiemwin has been apprehended for possessing 150 rounds of live cartridges.

The suspect who confessed to the crime said: “I bought the cartridges in Onitsha to support the vigilante group I contacted for my mother’s burial billed for this Saturday.”

