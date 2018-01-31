Breaking News

Scores Feared Killed as Suicide Bombers Hit IDPs' Camp in Borno

Several persons have been feared dead as suspected Boko Haram suicide bomber, Wednesday, attacked the Internally Displaced Persons’ (IDP) camp in Dalori, Borno State.
Confirming the incident, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), in a statement, said only two of the suicide bombers died in the incident.
According to the statement: “Multiple suicide bomb attacks involving two suicide bombers at Dalori quarters near Dalori IDP camp. One person was inflicted with a mild injury whereas the suicide bombers were killed by the explosion,” it said in a statement.
Recall that Dolori has been frequently attacked by Boko Haram, with at least, three attacks launched on the community since last two years.
However, details of the bombing are still sketchy as of your filing this report.

