Senate to AGF: Why Do You Want to Stop Probe into Maina’s Reinstatement?

The Senate on Tuesday asked the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to explain to Nigerians why he has been running around the courts, seeking to stop the investigation by National Assembly into how the former Chairman of the Presidential Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrashid Maina, was secretly reinstated into the civil service after his ssck in 2015.

Maina was secretly reinstated as Assistant Director, Ministry of Interior, after he sneaked into the country last year.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had devlsred Maina in 2015 after he was accused of dipping his hand into recovered funds from pension thieves.

In a statement issued by the Chairman of Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, onnTuesfay, the upper chamber said it was surprised that the AGF who had utilized the opportunity given to him by both chambers of the National Assembly to state his case on the Maina saga has been trying to stop the National Assembly’s investigation on the matter.

Abdullahi said: “We are wondering what the AGF is afraid of. When he appeared before our committee, he was well received and fairly treated. He indeed expressed his happiness with the protection given to him by the committee handling the Maina case. Why then is it very important and urgent for him to stop the investigative hearing? What is the AGF trying to hide?

“Let it be known that the legislature has the power of investigation on all institutions, bodies and individuals, particularly those who access funds that have been appropriated by us. We, however, expressed our commendation to the judiciary for upholding the principles of separation of powers and insisting on fair hearing. We believe that is the reason why the judge refused to grant the prayers of the AGF and rather insisted that the National Assembly should be put on notice and served all the court processes so that we could enter our own defence.

“While we respect the position of the court and would respond accordingly, the Senate has further directed the committee investigating the Maina issue to expedite action and submit their reports on time. The Senate believes Nigerians are interested in knowing how, who , why and where of what is now known as the ‘Maina Gate.’ We definitely will not allow those who want the facts buried to prevail.”

