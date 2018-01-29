Senator Misau Re-arraigned on 7-count Charge

Senator Isah Misau was Monday re-arraigned on a seven-count charge on allegation of defamation of the character of the Inspector General of Police, Abubakar Idris.

He was re-arraigned at the FCT High Court, Maitama, Abuja.

Misau is being accused of falsely linking the office of the IGP with fraudulent collection of at least N10bn from individuals and oil marketers to provide them security.

Misau, representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, was first arraigned on a five-count of injurious falsehood on October 19, 2017.

The prosecuting counsel, Dr. Alex Izinyon (SAN), at the resumed hearing Monday told the court that between August 27 and October 5, 2017, the defendant made some injurious statements against the Inspector General of Police. .

Izinyon said the defendant also made similar statements against the Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Mike Okiro, adding that the information was widely circulated through some media houses. He said the offence contravened the Penal Code.

Izinyon said the prosecution would seek an order of court for Channels Television to produce a video copy of an interview it had with Misau.The interview contains details of the allegations that the Senator spread falsehood against Idris.

Misau, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Earlier, Izinyon informed the court about the prosecution’s two applications – one for the amendment and the other for an order to set aside the subpoena issued by the court.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

