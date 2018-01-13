Sheikh El-zakzaky Speaks with Press: ‘I Feel Better’, He Says

The detained leader of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), popularly known as Shiite Group, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky has spoken to the press in a brief interaction Saturday afternoon.

It was reported within the week that he has died in army custody, which sparked violent in Abuja.

El-zakzaky has been in the custody of the Nigerian Army since members of the group clashed with the convoy of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.Gen Tukur Burutai, on December 12, 2015.

On Saturday, PRNigeria provided the transcript from one-minute, 20 second of the interaction Sheikh El-zakzaky had with journalists at a Safe Facility in Abuja.

He walked towards the journalist in a white flowing gown with turban. The journalists moved towards him. They were cracking jokes and continued thus:

Journalist: Good Afternoon sir?

Sheikh Zakzaky: How are you?

Journalist: Can we have a word with you?

Sheikh El-Zakzaky: If they agree and allow me (He says so jokingly) Journalist: How are you feeling now?

Sheik El-Zakzaky: I am feel better, the security (officers) have allowed me to see my doctor, my personal doctor. I thank God. I am improving.

Journalist: Do you have anything to add?

Sheikh El-Zakzaky: I thank you for all your prayers.

Journalist: Thank you sir.

Sheikh ElZakzaky: Thanks (As he walked away)

