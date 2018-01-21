Suspected Helicopter Loaded With Arms Lands in Taraba, It’s Mere Rumour – Police

Taraba State is abuzz with the story of a helicopter suspected to be loaded with arms and ammunition and reported to have landed in a village called Jibu, along River Benue, in Wukari Local Government Area of the state, last night.

Bala Dan-Abu, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Darius Ishaku on Media and Publicity, who confirmed the development, said that the arms may have been meant for a militia group.

He said the militia group might be on a mission to attack villages in the state.

“This system of arms delivery was used prior to the tragic attacks in Agatu communities in Benue State last year, which led to the killings there.

“When it was reported, nothing was done to trace and arrest the owners of the helicopter.

“That strategy works for them in Agatu and they are using it again today.

“This may be another planned militia attacks on the people of Taraba in the offing,” Dan-Abu said.

A resident of Jibu, who pleaded anonymity, said in a telephone interview that a helicopter had landed in the village in the night, but that the mission of the helicopter had not yet been ascertained.

“There was rumour recently that arms were being ferried across River Benue in the area to Banteje, a town along Wukari-Jalingo road, but I cannot confirm to you whether a helicopter landed in our village or not, because I have been in Wukari town for the past two days.”

Another resident of Jibu who simply gave his name as Ahmed said that he was not aware of any helicopter landing in the village.

“If a helicopter landed here, it will not be hidden, given the noise associated with helicopters. Maybe I was asleep when when the helicopter landed,” he said.

When contacted, the Executive Chairman of Wukari LGA, Hon. Daniel Adi, said he was still gathering intelligence on the issue and that he has sent his surveillance team to the area.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP. David Misal, dismissed the information as a mere rumour and cautioned against spreading “fake information” on the social media.

Misal said that the Police surveillance team in the area has been directed to get to the roots of the matter.

