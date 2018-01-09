Teenage Wife Kills Husband, Runs Away

The Police in Kano are on the trail of a runaway bride who allegedly poisoned her husband, Umar Sani, to death on Thursday.

The Public Relations Officer of the Police Command in the state, DSP Magaji Majiya, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Kano on Tuesday.

Majiya said the relations of the late husband reported the incident to Kofar Wambai Police station in Kano metropolis on Monday.

He said the report indicated that the deceased, who married the teenage wife two weeks ago, was allegedly poisoned on Jan. 4, and died the following day.

“After the Police received the report on the incident, they went to their matrimonial home at Yakasai quarters in Kano metropolis but found that the bride had run away.

“Our men had already swung into action with a view to trailing and arresting her to face prosecution,” the police spokesman said.

Brides killing their husbands have become a common place in the northern region of the country. This is not far from the fact that many of the young girls are forced on their spouses by parents.

