Traditional Ruler, Son in Court for Murder of EFCC Informant

A traditional ruler, Nojimu Abioye, and his son, Wahab Abioye, have been charged with shooting and macheting an Economic and Financial Crimes Commission informant to death sometime in 2015.

They were on Wednesday arraigned in an Ikeja High Court, for alleged murder of Olatunji Rasak, the informant.

They were charged with a two-count charge of conspiracy to commit murder and murder.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, M.T Adewoye, told the court that the Baale of Temidire and his son committed the offences at 10.a.m on July 20, 2015 at the Temidire Area of Alagbado, Lagos.

“The defendants alongside others who are now at large, murdered Rasak by shooting him with a gun and cutting him with a machete and dangerous weapons,” Adewoye said.

According to the prosecution, the offences contravene Sections 221 and 409 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2011.

The counsel to the defendants, Adebayo Lawanson, requested that the accused be allowed to maintain the bail granted them during their prior arraignments at the Magistrates’ Court.

“The accused ever since they were granted bail by the magistrates’ court had never jumped bail,” Lawanson said.

Obliging the defence counsel, Justice Hakeem Oshodi ordered that the accused continued with the bail earlier granted them by the magistrates’ court.

Oshodi adjourned the case until March 19 for trial.

