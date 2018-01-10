Troops Avert Major Disaster, Kill 2 Suicide Bombers

In what would have been a major disaster in Gamboru-Ngala village of Borno State was on Tuesday morning averted when the military intercepted and shot dead two suspected female suicide bombers before they could cause havoc.

They had tried to evade detection but were caught by the eagle eyes of the military.

However, a third teenage girl was later arrested after she had un-strapped and dumped her explosive belt.

The arrested teenager said she and the two killed set out on a journey at 3.30 a.m. shortly after their Boko Haram leaders had primed them to carry out attacks in Gamboru village, the army said.

The spokesperson of Operation Lafiya Dole military command and control centre, Maiduguri, Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, said the explosives could have caused many deaths had the troops not intercepted the girls.

In a statement, Col Nwachukwu said Wednesday: “Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole deployed around Gamboru Ngala have successfully averted what would have been a major devastating suicide attack carried out by three female Boko Haram terrorists against innocent citizens in Gamboru town in Gamboru Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State in the early hours of Tuesday.

“Two of the suicide bombers, strapped with suicide vests had attempted infiltrating Gamboru town at about 6.45 a.m. when they were sighted by a joint patrol team of vigilant troops and Civilian JTF at Unguwar Yobe area shortly before entering the town.

“They were halted by the patrol team from a safe distance and were ordered to unstrap their suicide vests, to which they vehemently declined. All efforts and entreaties by the patrol team to make the suicide bombers remove their IED vests failed as the duo adamantly approached the troops armed with their IED vests.

“They were immediately neutralised (killed) by the troops, while the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team (EOD) safely unstrapped and detonated the suicide vests.

“A third female suicide bomber was detected and intercepted within the same general area and subsequently confessed to the joint patrol that she and the other two terrorists had been dispatched at about 3.30 am on Tuesday to unleash mayhem on Gamboru town. She also revealed the location she had hid her suicide vest and led the troops to recover it.

“The recovered vests and the surviving suicide bomber have been taken into custody for further interrogations. We call on the general public to be more alert and vigilant, while going about their daily activities in their various communities to detect suspicious persons and inform the security agencies accordingly.”

