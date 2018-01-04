Troops Rescue Abducted Chibok School Girl

The Nigerian Army said on Thursday that one of the Chibok school girls abducted in 2014 has been rescued in Pulka, Borno State.

The Deputy Director of Public Relations, Theatre Command, Operation Lafiya Dole, Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, who confirmed the development in a statement in Maiduguri, said the young girl after preliminary investigation, has been identified as Salomi Pagu who is number 86 on the list of the abducted Chibok girls.

The statement said Salomi was found in company of another young girl, Jamila Adams, 14, with a child.

According to the statement, the two girls are in the troops’ custody.

The statement reads: “Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole deployed in Pulka today (Thursday) rescued one of the Chibok girls abducted by Boko Haram terrorists in 2014.

“So far, preliminary investigations revealed that the young girl identified as Salomi Pagu is the same as the Chibok girl published on serial 86 of the online list of abducted Chibok girls.

“Currently, the girl who was intercepted in the company of another young girl, Jamila Adams, 14, are in the safe custody of troops and receiving medical attention,” the statement added.

