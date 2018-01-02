We Kidnap, Kill, Suck Blood of Victims, Kidnapper Confesses

A 25-year old Fulani kidnap kingpin, Ibrahim Umar, who was paraded in Abuja on Tuesday, has confessed that he and his gang normally killed their victims and sucked their blood.

This is even as he confessed that his gang normally killed their victims even after collecting ransom and follow it up by drinking their blood.

Umar, who was among 15 others paraded by the Nigerian Police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, Tuesday, disclosed that he had killed over 10 of his kidnapped victims in recent time.

He said he killed soldiers to get their arms, uniform for operations any time he ran out of arms.

He said he has been in the business for over two years now and was arrested alongside his three gang members in the forest and towns along Abuja-Kaduna, and Abuja-Suleja-Minna Highway by men of the F-SARS Special Tactical Squad attached to Operation Absolute Sanity.

The husband of two wives and father of two, who gave his nickname as “Oro”, told journalists at Sabon Wuse Divisional Office of the Nigeria Police Force, venue of the parade, that he had made fortunes worth several millions of naira from the atrocities he carried out along the highway for the past two years.

Arms and ammunition recovered from the the gang included five AK47 riffles, 1596 7.62 X 39mm AK47 ammunition, two sword and cutlasses, four pairs of suspected fake military uniform and mobile phones.

Moshood gave the names of other gang members as Mohammadu Auta a.k.a Babawuro, 27 years old, Musa Usman, 25 years old and Abdullahi Abubakar, who is 28 years old.

Umar’s gang, according to Moshood, “is the most vicious and notorious syndicate of Kidnap-for-ransom gang arrested by the police in the recent time.”

Moshood said, Umar and his gang members were captured after an intense gun battle that lasted more than five hours between the F-SARS and the gang.

“The gang leader Ibrahim Umar a.k.a Oro, confessed to have killed personally more than ten people including those that he killed and still collected ransom money from their families.

“He also confessed to sucked the blood of most of the victims after killing them. He was identified by some of the victims rescued from their captivity by the Police in the forest during the gun battle, “

