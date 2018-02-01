Buhari Congratulates Eagles for Beating Sudan

President Muhammadu Buhari late Wednesday sent a congratulatory message to the home-based Super Eagles of Nigeria on their victory over Sudan in the semi-final match and reaching the final of the 2018 Championship of African Nations in Marrakesh, Morocco.

Nigeria on Wednesday night overwhelmed Sudan and shot into the 2018 CHAN final with a decisive goal by Gabriel Okechukwu in the first half.

The Eagles had to withstand so much pressure and they have substitute goalkeeper, Dele Ajiboye, to thank for getting to Sunday’s final.

They will lock horns with host Morrocco in their chase for their first CHAN trophy.

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, in a statement, said Buhari joined millions of football-loving Nigerians in celebrating what he described as the spectacular performance of the team which qualified them for the final on Sunday with Morocco.

Buhari assures the team of the unflinching support of the Federal Government and all Nigerians in their determination to win the tournament.

The statement read in part: “Having keenly followed the team’s progress throughout the tournament with delight, the President commends their hardwork, dedication, discipline and indomitable spirit, which are truly worthy of emulation.

“President Buhari urges the players and the coaching crew to remain focused and determined as they go for Gold in the final match on Sunday.

“The President assures them of the unflinching support, goodwill and prayers of the Federal Government and all Nigerians as they soar to victory,” the statement said.

