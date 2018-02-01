IGP Orders State Commissioners of Police to Disarm Militias

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has directed all state Commissioners of Police to immediately disarm militias in the various states under their command.

This is as he warned state governors against arming militias to protect citizens of their states, saying no law in the land empowers them to do so.

He said the Nigerian constitution made it clear that only the security agencies were responsible for carrying arms and ammunition, vowing that those who violate the law in whatever guise would be dealt with accordingly.

Idris, who gave the directive Thursday, in a meeting with state Commissioners of Police, was however, silent on whether the same applies to herdsmen, who have not only been accused of carrying sophisticated weapons but also responsible for killings across the country.

