My Letter to Buhari Wasn’t Borne Out of Malice – Obasanjo

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo said on Thursday that his recent open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari was not borne out malice or hatred.
He said the letter was as a result of his deep concern about the situation in the country.
He disclosed this at the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Oke Ilewo area of Abeokuta, Ogun State, shortly after the Coalition for Nigeria Movement was inaugurated, and he was registered as a member of the movement, after formally filling the registration form.
He noted that he never condemned the Buhari-led administration in totality, as he explained he gave him commendation in areas where it had performed well.
He said, “Last week, I issued a statement which I did not do lightly or frivolously but out of deep concern for the situation of our country.
“I wonder why some Nigerians were worried why I had to pay respect to the Nigerian President at Addis Ababa. That is my own upbringing as a well-born and bred Yoruba boy.
“That does not mean that what I have said about the President, which I did not say out of bitterness and hatred. It is evidence that the President has performed, in some areas, good enough,” he said.
Obasanjo’s registration came 24 hours after the CNM was inaugurated in Abuja.
Obasanjo arrived the venue in company of former Governors of Cross River and Osun States, Donald Duke and Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola respectively, among others.

