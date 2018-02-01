Six Killed in Renewed Violence in Kaduna

A renewed violence in Kaduna has claimed six lives with several others injured.

The night attack on Kaguru village in Birnin Gwari local government area of the state, came few hours seven persons were killed in Gboko, Benue State.

However, the Kaduna Police Command said policemen have been deployed to Kaguru village to fish out the perpetrators of the crime.

Confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Mukhtar Aliyu, said the gunmen invaded the community while the villagers were asleep and killed six persons.

“The hoodlums invaded the community when the residents went to bed after which they started shooting indiscriminately and burning down houses before the arrival of security operatives.

“More troops have been deployed to the affected region while those that sustained injuries were taken to Birnin Gwari General Hospital for urgent medical treatment,” he said.

According to an indigene of the area, Abdullahi Usman, the gunmen suspected to be herdsmen, attacked the village on Wednesday night.

Usman, who said the villagers were caught unaware added: “After the gunmen sacked the village, they continued shooting sporadically and they went round to release all the cows from house to house and led them into the bush unchallenged.

“They also set many houses ablaze after that. Nobody knows the exact number, but the cows are in their hundreds. They took all of them and left with them but killed six innocent persons.”

