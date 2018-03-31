Troops Kill 4 Boko Haram Terrorists as Suicide Bombers Hit Target

Nigerian Army on Saturday said its troops killed four Boko Haram insurgents at Malumti village in the fringes of Sambisa Forest, while the Borno Police confirmed the death of five people from suicide attack on Maiduguri on Friday night. .

Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Operation Lafiya Dole, made the disclosure of the killing four Boko Haram members in a statement in Maiduguri.

Nwachukwu stated that the insurgents were killed by troops in an ambush while trying to escape ongoing clearance exercise under “Operation Deep Punch II” on March 30.

He said the troops recovered a Toyota Land Cruiser, one AK 47 Rifle , 15 Rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, one magazine and 47 Jerry cans of petrol from the insurgents.

He added that “the insurgents were routed out of the Sambisa Forest by troops under Operation Deep Punch II, rummaging for food and logistics when they met their Waterloo.

Nwachukwu disclosed that gallant troops deployed at a checkpoint in Muna Garage in the outskirts of Maiduguri also neutralised four suicide bombers on Friday.

He explained that the bombers, comprising a male and three females were killed while attempting to infiltrate Maiduguri metropolis.

He noted that “the insurgents, attempting to infiltrate Maiduguri metropolis through Muna Zawiya area at about 9.30 p.m., were spotted by vigilance troops who fired shots, hitting one of them, thereby triggering simultaneous explosions which killed all of them.

“Regrettably, 18 persons were injured in the incident and have been evacuated for medical attention.”

According to him, troops and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) were conducting cordon and search operation in the area for any other suicide bomber lurking around.

Nwachukwu urged the public to be vigilant and report suspicious persons and activities to security agencies.

Meanwhile, Borno State Police Command on Saturday confirmed four suicide bombers and one other person were killed and 13 others wounded in the Friday night attack in Muna area of Maiduguri.

Eder Okon, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), said in a statement in Maiduguri that the victims were hit when four female suicide bombers stormed the Muna Zawuya village in the outskirts of Maiduguri.

He stated that “at about 21.49 p.m. on March 30, 2018, four female suicide bombers infiltrated Muna Zawuya village in Mafa Local Government Area, outskirts of Maiduguri.

“The bombers detonated explosive devices killing themselves and one other woman and injured 13 other persons.

“The 13 injured persons are receiving treatment in hospital.”

Okon noted that the police had dispatched its Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), Counter Terrorism Unit, (CTU) and EOD teams to sanitise the scene of the attack, adding that normalcy had been restored to the area.

According to him, adequate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure hitch-free Easter celebrations in the state.

