Danjuma’s Allegation, Capable of Damaging Reputation of Military

Chairman of the Army Probe Panel, Major General John Nimyel (retd), has described the accusation of elder statesman and former Minister of Defence, Theophilus Danjuma, that military men collude with bandits to kill Nigerians, as damaging to the reputation of the Nigerian Army.

He made the statement in Jalingo, Taraba State, Thursday, during a sitting of the probe panel set up by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai, to investigate the allegation made by the elder statesman.

He sympathised with the Governor and people of Taraba over the loss of lives and property in the state.

He told the State Governor, Darius Ishaku that they were in the state to ascertain facts on the comments made by Danjuma so as to enable them come up with ways the army can serve the country better.

According to him, members of the committee were selected based on their past track records of excellence and pledged the determination of the panel to be unbiased, free and transparent in their assignment.

“The statements by Danjuma has indeed cut short the reputation of the Armed Forces of Nigeria which cannot be ignored

“If the Nigerian Army will continue to earn the trust and respect of the people of the state and indeed Nigerians it must investigate such a statement.

“We will do our best and visit all the three senatorial districts and interface with traditional rulers, stakeholders and government representatives so as to come out with a decision as regards the allegations raised by the General,” he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Ishaku expressed support for the statement by Danjuma, which accused the army of colluding with armed bandits and a called for self-defence by citizen against killer herdsmen .

“We in Taraba are fully behind what Danjuma said on self-defence.

“As an ex-army general with a high reputation, I think that call deserves to be looked into and not to be criticised because he spoke the minds of everyone in Taraba and indeed all Nigerians,” he said.

He described the coming of the committee as timely, assuring them of a conducive working environment to succeed in their assignment.

Ishaku explained that the frequent attacks by herdsmen led to the promulgation of the open grazing prohibition and ranches establishment law after consultations with stakeholders.

The Governor decried the activities of soldiers in Taraba State who, he noted, were going about mistreating citizens and disarming them of petty arms while ignoring those with lethal weapons.

He debunked the claim by the military that his government did not complain about all that was happening in the state.

According to him, he had visited the President Muhammadu Buhari, the Vice President, as well as written several letters on the alarming situation and therefore the claim couldn’t have been true.

