Abraham’s Suit Challenging Akeredolu’s Emergence as Ondo APC Governorship Candidate Comes Alive

A Federal High Court, Abuja, will on June 6 commence hearing in the suit by the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Ondo state, Olusegun Abraham against the election of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) which is before before Justice Nnamdi Dimgba. .

When the matter came up Wednesday, Abraham’s counsel, Prof J. O Amukwutor (SAN) informed the court that the appeal, in respect to the ruling of the court delivered on December 16, 2016 has been finally dispensed with by the Supreme Court.

“We are here, pursuant to the judgment of the Supreme Court to continue with the business of the court concerning the case”, he said and added that the apex court affirmed Justice Dimgba’s ruling for the respondents to be served with the processes of the court through substituted means.

Amukwutor further informed the court that he has a motion on notice filed on July 21, 2017, seeking leave of the court to amend plaintiff’s originating summons.

The motion, which was not opposed by counsel to the respondents in the matter, was granted by the court and adjourned till June 6, 2018 to commence hearing on the substantive suit.

Abraham is challenging the emergence of Akeredolu as the APC flag bearer for the 2016 governorship poll in Ondo State and is urging the court to declare him winner of the primary.

Abraham had asked the court to declare him the winner of the September 3, 2016 APC primary election and subsequently swear him in to replace Akeredolu as governor of Ondo State.

He is alleging that a doctored delegates’ list was used to manipulate the election in favour of Akeredolu.

The matter came alive on Wednesday following the judgment of the Supreme Court that Akeredolu’s appeal was without merit and could not stop the case from being heard at the Federal High Court.

The apex Court, in the judgment, upheld the decision of the Court of Appeal and dismissed Akeredolu’s appeal for lacking in merit.

The Appeal Court judgment delivered by Justice Abdu Aboki held that the trial court was right to order substituted service on Akeredolu through the headquarters of the APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), since the headquarters of both entities are in Abuja.

The appeal filed by the Governor is specifically against the ruling of a Federal High Court delivered on the December, 16, 2016 in which Dr Abraham was granted an order enabling him to serve the governor and other defendants by substituted means.

Recalled that Justice Dimgba had adjourned indefinitely, pending the outcome of the appeal.

