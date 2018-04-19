Again, El-rufai Sacks Newly-recruited Teachers in Kaduna

The newly-recruited teachers in Kaduna, numbering 4,562 have once again again been shown the way out of the state service.

In dismissing the newly-recruited teachers weeks after they were issued with employment letters to replace those sacked for failing a competency test, the state Commissioner for Education, Alhaji Ja’afaru Sani, they found their way into the state civil service through dubious means.

While briefing the press Wednesday, the Commissioner explained that the newly-recruited teachers were sacked because it was later found out that many of them were not qualified.

The state government had sacked 22,000 teachers that failed competency test based on questions meant for primary four pupils and announced that it will replace them with competent teachers, based on a competitive recruitment exercise.

However, at the end of the exercise, some of the teachers could not correctly write acceptance letters, forcing the state government, according to the Commissioner, to organise another screening for all the newly-recruited teachers.

Sani said: “At the end, 4,562 incompetent ones, believed to have found their way into the final list illegally, were fished out, leaving 11,335 competent ones.

“The 11,335 newly-recruited teachers, predominantly degree holders, including a few with Master’s degrees, have already been deployed to over 4,000 primary schools.

“This was after they had undergone vigorous induction training, along with the remaining old teachers, to equip them with modern teaching techniques and effective classroom management.

“We are hoping that between now and next month ending, we will be concluding the recruitment process of the balance of 13,665 teachers.”

