Alleged N1.1bn Fraud: Court Adjourns Trial of Ex-FCT Minister’s Son Till June 11

The trial of son to ex-FCT Minister, Bala Mohammed, has been adjourned to June 11, 2018 by Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of a Federal High Court, Abuja.

Shamsudeen Bala Mohammed is facing a 15-count charge bordering on money laundering offence.

He is being charged along with four companies, Bird Trust Agro Allied Ltd, Intertrans Global Logistics Ltd, Diakin Telecommunications Ltd & Bal-Vac Mining Ltd.

He is alleged to have paid about N1.1bn for the purchase of houses without going through financial institutions, an act which is a breach of Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011 (as amended in 2012).

At Tuesday’s proceedings, defence counsel, Chris Uche (SAN), cross examined the first prosecution witness, investigative officer with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ishaya Dauda.

Reading from documents obtained from CAC, listing the directors of companies standing trial with Shasudeem, the witness said the first defendant (Shasudeem), was not listed, on the surface, as one of the directors of the companies.

“Is the name of the first defendant on the list as director of Intratrans Global Logistics Ltd?”, he was asked. “No, my lord, not on the surface”, he said.

He repeated even when he was asked again about the second, third and fourth company.

On whether there was a petition against the defendan that warranted an investigation, Dauda replied that the investigation started from an intelligence report. When put to him if intelligence report was the same as petition, he insisted that it was from intelligence report that the investigation started.

Uche wondered why Shasudeem was being prosecuted when he had never held any public office either elected or appointed.

“The substance of you case is that he made financial transactions without going through financial institution.

“Looking at the totality of the charges , they relate to payments made to Sunrise Property, and that he did not declare in the assets declaration form €17 and £427 found in his accounts” Uche declared.

According to the defence lawyer, the prosecution smacks of political vendetta.

Uche thereafter asked for an adjournment for continuaion of cross examination.

The Court consequently adjourned till June 11 and 12.

