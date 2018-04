Alleged Wife, Daughter Murder: Police Release Preliminary Report, Write Denmark Embassy

The Lagos State Police Command on Sunday formally issued an official statement over the alleged killing of wife and daughter by a Danish, Peter Nielsen.

The police said it had dispatched letters to the Embassy of Denmark over investigation of the murder of the Nigerian singer.

Chike Oti, the state police spokesperson, said the letters were to inform the embassy about its investigation of Nielsen, for an alleged case of murder.

Nielsen, 53, had been arrested in connection with the murder of his Nigerian wife, Zainab, and their four-year-old daughter.

Zainab, a musician popularly known as Alizee, was murdered, alongside her daughter, last Thursday at Bellasta Tower, Banana Island in Ikoyi.

The Lagos Police Command saud: “that on the 5th day of April, 2018, at about 11am, it received a complaint from the Facility Manager of Bellasta Tower, Banana Island, Mr. Kunle Kukoyi, that at about 7am of 5th April, 2018,” the police statement on Sunday evening said.

“He was informed by 13-year-old Miss Gift Madaki that she heard her elder sister, late Mrs Zainab Nielsen, 37 years old, crying in the early hours of the morning as she was being manhandled by her husband, one Mr. Peter Nielsen, a 53-year old citizen of Denmark.

“The little girl estimated the time she heard her sister’s cry to be 0345hours.”

Based on the report, the police said, crime scene detectives were sent to the location alongside medics from Britannia hospital in Lekki Phase One.

The team got to Flat 17, Block 4 apartment of the Nielsens, where they saw two bodies identified as the deceased and her child.

“The doctor and his team inspected the bodies and confirmed them dead,” the police said

“Preliminary investigation conducted at the scene revealed that the violence that consumed the deceased persons started in the couple’s bedroom but the bodies were dragged to the kitchen

“On closer examination, visible marks of violence were seen on the bodies. The corpses were photographed and evacuated to Lagos Island General Hospital for autopsy,” the statement said.

