Amended 2018 Electoral Sequenc: House of Reps Makes U-turn

From all in indications, the 2018 Electoral Amendment Bill that has caused a rift between the executive and the legislative arms of government may have been dropped by the House of Representatives.

The House and the Senate amended the bill, changing the election sequence announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The lower legislative chamber dropped the bill during plenary on Wednesday.

Member of the House who initially sponsored the bill, Hon. Edward Pwajok, from Plateau, distanced himself from the bil when it was re introduced on Wednesday.

President Muhammadu Buhari had refused to assent the bill citing constitutional breaches as reasons for his refusal.

The bill which generated uproar in the polity, sought to amend electoral act to change the sequence of the election in a way that the presidential election comes last, after the state Assemblies/National Assembly and governorship elections.

Immediately the bill was passed by the senate, a group of Senators kicked against the amendment of the election sequence.

The Northern Senators’ caucus dropped their leader, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, for leading the campaign against the amendment.

In spite of his apology, pro-Buhari Senator Ovie Omo-Agege was last week suspended for 90 legislative days for taking the senate to court over the bill.

Some hours after, Omo-Agege led some thugs to seize the mace of the senate in protest against his suspension, Wednesday.

