Another Nigerian Teenager Stabbed To Death In London

A 18-year-old Nigerian teenager, Israel Ogunsola has been stabbed to death in Hackney, London on Wednesday night.

The deceased was said to be Facebook friends with a teenage girl killed in London earlier this week, reports said.

The killing is coming few days after the Federal Government demanded investigation into the killing of another Nigerian, Abraham Badru.

Badru, a son of a current member of the House of Representatives (Lagos Island Constituency 1), Dolapo Badru, had worked as a football coach at the University of Gloucestershire, UK.

The deceased was also recently honoured with bravery award by the police after saving a sex-attack victim and assisted in the convictions of the attackers.

Meanwhile, the 18-year Ogunsola was said to have approached the police after suffering from knife wounds shortly before 8pm on Wednesday following the attack.

It was learnt that officers rushed to his aid in Link Street, in east London. Paramedics and staff from the London Air Ambulance attempted to save his life but he was pronounced dead at the scene less than half an hour later.

Two 17-year-olds have been arrested on suspicion of murdering Ogunsola.

According to reports, it had emerged that the victim was Facebook friends with Tanesha Melbourne, a 17-year-old who was shot in a drive-by shooting on Monday in Tottenham.

Just 30 minutes later, 16-year-old Amaan Shakoor was shot in the face in Walthamstow.

A spate of knife and gun deaths has prompted fears London’s murder rate for 2018 will surge above that for last year.

Meanwhile, two people are in hospital following reports of a stabbing in Mile End, east London.

Israel Ogunsola’s father, Dele, said his son had been training to become a computer programmer and was “thoughtful” and “joyous”.

He has demanded the “bloodshed must stop”, saying Israel was just cycling to meet friends when he was attacked.

He told the Evening Standard: “London’s streets are so dangerous. Young people are being slaughtered every day. If it means bringing back more stop and search, then so be it.

“We have to tackle this problem and the Government needs to do more.”

Metropolitan Police Chief Cressida Dick has pledged to use “Al Capone” tactics to curb the rise in murders and knife crime in the capital.

She said a new task force of 120 officers would focus on the most violent gang members and individuals to take them off London’s streets “for any crime”.

Ogunsola is one of 51 people identified to have been suspected of being deliberately killed in London so far in 2018.

Stabbings in the capital are at their highest rate since 2010/2011.

