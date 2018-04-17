APC Congresses Start May 2 with Ward, LG

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has communicated to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) dates of its elective congresses, which it tentatively starting from May 2 to 16, 2018, beginning with the ward congresses.

In a letter to the election umpire dated April 9, 2018, with the title, ‘Notice of conduct of congresses/national convention’, the party said it intends to conduct special local government congresses to elect delegates to the convention.

The letter with reference number APC/NHDQ/INEC/19/018/010 and signed by the National Secretary, Mai Mala Buni, was received at the INEC office on the same day.

It read: “We write to advise that our party is scheduled to conduct Ward, local government, state congresses and national convention to fill vacant offices arising from effusion of time or appointment into government offices, death and other reasons as stipulated in Article 17 of our party’s constitution.

“Please be informed that we also intend to conduct special local government congresses to elect delegates to our forthcoming national convention, meanwhile, this serves as a formal notice in line with the provision of Electoral Act.”

According to the letter, ward congresses are to hold on Wednesday, May 2, local government congresses to hold Saturday, May 5th, State congresses to hold on Wednesday, May 9 while the national convention will hold on May 16.

