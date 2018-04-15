APC Names Committee for National Convention

The All Progressives Congress on Sunday announced a 68-member committee list that will handle the party’s National Convention.

The list released by the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Sunday, indicates that the Governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru, will chair the committee, while the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, will be his deputy.

Senator Ben Uwajomogu was named as member/Secretary.

Also listed as members of the committee are 10 state Governors and some members of National Assembly, among others.

The Governors are Rochas Okorocha (Imo), Kashim Shettima (Borno), Aminu Masari (Katsina), Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo), Ibrahim Gaidam (Yobe) and Ahmed El-Rufai (Kaduna).

Others are Simeon Lalong (Plateau), Bindo Jibrila (Adamawa), Yahaya Bello (Kogi) and Godwin Obaseki (Edo).

A forner President of the Senate, Senator Ken Nnamani, is also a member.

The Senators in the committee are Ahmed Yerima, Adamu Aliero, Danjuma Goje, Abdullahi Adamu, George Akume, suspended Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Andrew Uchendu, Abdullahi Danbaba, Baba Kuka and John Enoh.

Two serving Ministers are also in the list. They are Chris Ngige (Labour and Productivity) and Uguru Usani (Niger Delta).

