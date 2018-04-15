Breaking News

APC Names Committee for National Convention

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

The All Progressives Congress on Sunday announced a 68-member committee list that will handle the party’s National Convention.
The list released by the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Sunday, indicates that the Governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru, will chair the committee, while the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, will be his deputy.
Senator Ben Uwajomogu was named as member/Secretary.
Also listed as members of the committee are 10 state Governors and some members of National Assembly, among others.
The Governors are Rochas Okorocha (Imo), Kashim Shettima (Borno), Aminu Masari (Katsina), Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo), Ibrahim Gaidam (Yobe) and Ahmed El-Rufai (Kaduna).
Others are Simeon Lalong (Plateau), Bindo Jibrila (Adamawa), Yahaya Bello (Kogi) and Godwin Obaseki (Edo).
A forner President of the Senate, Senator Ken Nnamani, is also a member.
The Senators in the committee are Ahmed Yerima, Adamu Aliero, Danjuma Goje, Abdullahi Adamu, George Akume, suspended Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Andrew Uchendu, Abdullahi Danbaba, Baba Kuka and John Enoh.
Two serving Ministers are also in the list. They are Chris Ngige (Labour and Productivity) and Uguru Usani (Niger Delta).

Author: News Editor

5702 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Gov. Obaseki Outlaws Grazing in 2 Edo communities for 90 Days
by
Buhari Meets with Tinubu Behind Closed Doors in London
by
Buhari Awards His Administration Pass Mark, ‘We’ve Not Done Too Badly’

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

April 2018
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Headlines »