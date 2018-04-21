Appointment of Uwajeh as Consultant to Obono-Obla Led-SPRPP, Right Move in Right Direction – GICN

An Abuja based civil society organisation, Global Integrity Crusade Network (GICN), has welcomed the appointment of Victor Uwajeh as consultant to the Special Investigation Panel on the Recovery of Public Property (SPRPP).

The SPRPP is chaired by the Special Assistant to the President on Prosecutions, Chief Okoi Obono-Obla.

It said the Federal Government was right to have appointed Uwajeh given his track record of a trained private investigator, who had worked for different organisations across the world.

The group, dedicated to advocating for integrity, justice, probity and transparency in public offices, in a statement in Abuja over the weekend, expressed optimism that the choice of Evangelist Uwajeh to trace and recover undeclared assets as well as funds looted from government coffers would go a long way in recovery slushed funds for government use.

The group noted that his appointment goes to show that President Muhammadu Buhari is indeed resolute in his resolve to kill corruption before corruption kills Nigeria.

The statement which was signed by its President Barrister Edward Omaga stated: “The record we have of Evangelist Uwajeh depicts him as one of the finest Private Investigator around, having been trained at the Redding University, United Kingdom.

“He was awarded the Degree of Associate of Science in Criminal Investigations and Economic Crimes in the year 2007 before being inducted to practice as Private Investigator/Consultant by the Institute of Private Investigation, United Kingdom. In the past, Evangelist Uwajeh had brought his wealth of experience to bear in Nigeria when he was engaged by successive administrations to unravel numerous economic crimes involving high profile personalities and agencies.

“We understand that corrupt individuals both in public and private sectors of the economy will do everything possible to distract the Special Assistant to the President on Prosecutions, Chief Okoi Obono-Obla from maintaining focus and ridding our dear country of rot, corruption, misappropriation and waste.

“After all, it is no longer strange that when you fight corruption, corruption surely fights back. President Buhari must beware of some disgruntled politicians who are trying use the media to paint Evangelist Uwajeh in bad light within this period just to settle personal scores.

“At GICN, we are willing to continually support the government in the fight against corruption, terrorism and economic sabotage. We therefore call on other sister Civil Society Organizations, people of good conscience and the international community to join hands with Mr. President as he strives to make Nigeria great again” the group stated.

It could be recalled that the Federal government had appointed a London based Nigerian private investigator, Uwajeh to help the government trace and recover undeclared assets and proceeds of fraud as part of the ongoing fight against corruption in the country.

Uwajeh has worked as a consultant to the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Finacial Crimes, Private investigator to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), consultant to the EFCC, Special Assistant to Chairman Senate Committee on Drugs, Narcotics, Financial Crimes and Anti-Corruption, among others.

The letter dated 22nd March, 2018 said Uwajeh’s application has been considered for engagement as special investigator to his panel.

