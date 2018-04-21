Armd Bandits Kill 15 In Zamfara Communities

Armd bandits were said to have in their dozens rode on motorbikes attacked and killed 15 villagers in Kabaro, Danmani Hausawa and Danmani Dakarkari Communities, Zamfara State between Thursday night and Friday morning.

The bandits began their operation at Kabaro village on Thursday night before moving to Damani Hausawa and Damani Dankarkari in the early hours of Friday.

Zamfara State Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, confirmed the death of the villagers

Ebrimson said the attack occurred in communities near the border with Kebbi and blamed armed bandits who have been on renewed killing spree across the state in recent weeks.

However, sources quoted some villagers as saying 27 people were killed in the attacks blamed on a gang of cattle rustlers.

The Commissioner said he had dispatched the area commander to the area to calm the situation.

Hundreds have been killed in attacks linked to cattle-rustling gangs in the North-west state this year alone.

