Breaking News

Armd Bandits Kill 15 In Zamfara Communities

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Crime, Politics, Recent News, South West

Armd bandits were said to have in their dozens rode on motorbikes attacked and killed 15 villagers in Kabaro, Danmani Hausawa and Danmani Dakarkari Communities, Zamfara State between Thursday night and Friday morning.
The bandits began their operation at Kabaro village on Thursday night before moving to Damani Hausawa and Damani Dankarkari in the early hours of Friday.
Zamfara State Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, confirmed the death of the villagers
Ebrimson said the attack occurred in communities near the border with Kebbi and blamed armed bandits who have been on renewed killing spree across the state in recent weeks.
However, sources quoted some villagers as saying 27 people were killed in the attacks blamed on a gang of cattle rustlers.
The Commissioner said he had dispatched the area commander to the area to calm the situation.
Hundreds have been killed in attacks linked to cattle-rustling gangs in the North-west state this year alone.

Author: News Editor

5760 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Supreme Court Voids Mobil’s Sack of 860 Nigerian Staff 18 Years After
by
How Ladoja Got Part of Money From Sales of Oyo Shares in 2007
by
Two Boko Haram Commanders, Others Surrender to Nigerian Army

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

April 2018
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Headlines »