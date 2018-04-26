Breaking News

Army Arrests 5 Militias in Nasarawa

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

Troops of the 177 Guards Battalion of the Nigerian Army have arrested five suspected militias at Ugyi town in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa state.
According to a statement issued by Brig.-Gen Texas Chukwu, Army spokesman, the troops also recovered some arms from the militias during a raid.
Nigerian Army Chukwu also said the troops recovered one Daihatsu SUV jeep, seven motorcycles, six dane guns and one locally made revolver pistol.
Other items are four 9mm rounds of ammunition and a cartridge, twenty six daggers and a list containing phone numbers, one sword and forty pieces of customised regalia. He also said the troops recovered the sum of N1, 205 as well as assorted charms.
Chukwu said preliminary investigation was ongoing, adding they would be handed over to the appropriate authority on completion of the investigation.

Author: News Editor

5795 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Dino Melaye: IGP Shuns Senate President Bukola Saraki
by
APC Chairmanship: Buhari’s Support For Oshiomhole Is Personal – Gov Ganduje
by
Innoson Refusal to Appear in Court for Arraignment Stalls Proceedings

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

April 2018
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Headlines »