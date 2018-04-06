Breaking News

Army Grants Special Promotion for 3,729 Troops Fighting Boko Haram

The Chief of Army Staff Tukur Buratai, has approved the release of special promotion for 3,729 troops of Operation Lafiya Dole who participated in Operation DEEP PUNCH II in Sambisa Forest.
The promotion, according to the spokesperson of the army, Texas Chukwu, in a statement Thursday is in recognition of their valour and uncommon commitment to duty during the operation.
A breakdown of the beneficiaries include 223 Staff Sergeants promoted to the rank of Warrant Officers, 511 Sergeants promoted to the rank of Staff Sergeants while 994 Corporals were promoted to the rank of Sergeants. Others are 1064 Lance Corporals promoted to the rank of Corporals while 932 Private soldiers were appointed Lance Corporals.
Operation Lafiya Dole is the army’s operation to defeat the Boko Haram in the North-east.

