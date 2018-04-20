Arsene Wenger Steps Down as Manager of ‘Gunners’ After 22 Yeara

Arsenal Footbsll Club long serving Manager, Arsene Wenger has given hints that he will leave the club at the end of this 2017/2018 season.

The Frenchman announced his decision to step down as Manager, Friday morning.

Wenger has been Arsenal’s manager for 22 years but has come under intense pressure in recent years as the club known him as the Gunners failed to challenge for the Premier League and Champions League.

Many fans have asked for his sack for lack of trophies at the Emirates club for years running.

The 68-year-old through a statement on Arsenal’s official website said it was the right time for him to quit.

Wenger said: “After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season,” he said in a statement.

“I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years. I managed the club with full commitment and integrity.

“I want to thank the staff, the players, the Directors and the fans who make this club so special. I urge our fans to stand behind the team to finish on a high.

“To all the Arsenal lovers take care of the values of the club. My love and support for ever.”

The Frenchman is Arsenal’s most successful manager with three Premier League titles and seven FA Cup trophies.

Majority owner Stan Kroenke in his own statement hailed Wenger’s longevity and consistency at the club and said everyone at the club will be grateful to the Frenchman.

“This is one of the most difficult days we have ever had in all our years in sport,” Kroenke said.

“One of the main reasons we got involved with Arsenal was because of what Arsène has brought to the club on and off the pitch.

“His longevity and consistency over such a sustained period at the highest level of the game will never be matched.

“Arsène has unparalleled class and we will always be grateful to him. Everyone who loves Arsenal and everyone who loves football owes him a debt of gratitude.

“Three Premier League titles, including an entire season unbeaten, seven FA Cup triumphs and 20 successive years in the Champions League is an exceptional record.

Arsene Wenger will be leaving Arsenal after 22 years as manager at the club (Getty Images)

“He has also transformed the identity of our club and of English football with his vision for how the game can be played.

“We have high ambitions to build on Arsène’s remarkable tenure and to honour his vision by ensuring that Arsenal competes for and wins the biggest and most important prizes in the game.

“We must now focus on making a strong finish to the season and ask our millions of fans around the world to join us in paying appropriate tribute to one of the greats of Arsenal’s history and one of the greats of the game.”

Before he quits, the Manage has unfinished business with the club.

Arsenal still have something to play for in the Europa League where they will face Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals.

With a top-four finish out of reach in the Premier League, the Europa League is even of more importance to Arsenal as it will be a pathway to the Champions League next season if they win.

