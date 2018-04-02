Boko Haram Attacks on Borno Communities Leave 15 Dead, 58 Injured

Bale communities, in outskirts of Maiduguri, Borno State, was Sunday night hit by suspected Boko Haram suicide bombers, leaving 15 people dead while 58 others were injured.

Reports said multiple bomb blasts and sporadic gunshots which lasted for hours on Sunday evening, were heard from the outskirts of the city.

A number of insurgents were said to have attacked Bale-Shuwa and Bale-Kura communities near Maiduguri in an attempt to infiltrate the town at about 8: 00 p.m., a source said.

The source disclosed that the insurgents parked their vehicles few metres away from a security check point and sneaked into the community.

The source added that the security operatives engaged in fierce gun battle with the insurgents who detonated Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and shot sporadically.

“Dozens of people including women and children were wounded from the explosion and gun shots.

“Due to darkness dead bodies were not evacuated immediately because there were suicide bombers among the attackers,” the added.

However, the Commander of the Theatre Command of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj-Gen. Nicholas denied any death on the side of his soldiers or civilians in the attack.

He said, however, that some of the Boko Haram insurgents were killed.

“That’s not correct. There was an attack which was repelled and some Boko Haram insurgents were killed by gallant soldiers.

“However, Boko Haram came with suicide bombers who denoted their vests while running from the troops fire in a nearby community and that led to 14 civilians being injured from the blasts.”

